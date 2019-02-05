International Fest returns to SIU - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

International Fest returns to SIU

Posted:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The International Fest returns to SIU. A flag ceremony kicked things off on Monday. Then on Wednesday the international food fair happens at the Student Center. Tickets are just a dollar each and that event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Friday is the Cultural Show from 7 to 9 p.m. You can learn more about the event, which has the theme of Shaping International Unity, right here

