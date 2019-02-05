Illinois man claims $1M Mega Millions prize in Iowa - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois man claims $1M Mega Millions prize in Iowa

COLFAX, Iowa (AP) - An Illinois man who bought a Mega Millions ticket in central Iowa's Jasper County has claimed a $1 million prize.

Iowa Lottery officials say 60-year-old Danny Lovett, of East Moline, Illinois, took his winning ticket Monday to lottery headquarters in Clive. The ticket matched the first five numbers in the Jan. 15 drawing but missed the Mega Ball number and the $55 million jackpot. A ticket bought in California for the Jan. 15 drawing also is worth $1 million.

Lovett drives a truck route from Davenport to Des Moines and often stops at a Kum & Go store in Colfax for coffee, a snack and a lottery ticket. He says he'll use his winnings for a house, retirement and to buy his dream car: a 1972 Ford Mustang fastback.

Lottery officials say Colfax resident George Dickerson claimed a $1 million Powerball prize in January 2018 with a ticket he bought at the same Kum & Go store in Colfax.

