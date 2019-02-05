Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in separate freeway shootings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in separate freeway shootings

Posted: Updated:

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Police say a woman was fatally shot along an interstate in suburban Chicago several hours after a separate shooting along the same freeway wounded a man and two boys.

Illinois State Police say the 55-year-old woman was alone in a car when she was shot around 10 p.m. Monday along northbound Interstate 57 near Oak Forest, just south of Chicago. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred about six hours after a separate shooting a few miles away near Calumet Park. Police say a 38-year-old man was in critical condition from that shooting, and 15- and 12-year-old boys were in stable condition. An 8-year-old girl in the vehicle wasn't shot but was also taken to a hospital.

Police didn't immediately release information about possible suspects or motives.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.