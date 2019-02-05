Heavy duty: Detroit 3 all roll out biggest pickups this year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Heavy duty: Detroit 3 all roll out biggest pickups this year

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford are rolling out new heavy-duty pickup trucks this year, courting buyers who tow heavy trailers for work or recreation.

The introductions are sure to spark claims about horsepower, torque, towing capacity and payload hauling. Pickups from Detroit were the three top-selling vehicles in the U.S. last year, totaling more than 2 million in sales. Heavy-duty versions, with bigger frames, beds, interiors and engines, make up about 30 percent of that.

There's a lot at stake for the automakers, who get most of their profits from trucks. Around 90 percent of heavy-duty buyers spend thousands extra for powerful diesel engines, and many go for pricey luxury and safety features. A decked-out truck can top $80,000, although prices haven't been announced for the new ones.

