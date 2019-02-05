LG&E in Kentucky seeking renewable energy proposals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The state's largest electric utility is seeking proposals to generate renewable energy.

Louisville Gas and Electric says there is a growing interest and declining costs associated with renewable energy. The company is conducting a formal review and has issued a request for proposals from suppliers.

David Sinclair, the company's vice president of Energy Supply and Analysis, says renewable energy options could help attract energy-conscious businesses.

LG&E's request requires that the respondents be ready to supply a minimum of 10 megawatts and no more than 200 megawatts by 2022.

They also want the source to be in Kentucky or surrounding states.

LG&E says in a release that the company and its parent, PPL Corporation, are committed to cutting carbon dioxide emissions 70 percent from 2010 levels.

