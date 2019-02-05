Center adds capability to receive emergency text messages

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Residents in two southcentral Kentucky counties can now send text messages to emergency dispatchers.

Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center Director Chris Freeman told The Daily News that the agency's new text-to-911 initiative is intended to help in situations where making a call isn't possible or might be unsafe, such as when someone is hiding or can't speak.

He says calling is still the preferred method of communication because dispatchers can gain a lot more information and they can hear what's going on in the background.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong welcomed the addition and said the tool could be vital for people dealing with violence by giving them a tool to call for help without giving away their location.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

