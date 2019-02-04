Prosecutor, attorney general discuss challenging sentence

CHICAGO (AP) - Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul have discussed a potential legal challenge to the sentence handed former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a conference call between the two was held Monday. They are considering a try to overturn the 81-month sentence handed Van Dyke by Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan.

McMahon says he plans to decide by March 1 on whether to petition the state Supreme Court to send the case back to Gaughan for a new prison sentence.

Van Dyke was convicted of murder and aggravated assault in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. The murder conviction carries a four- to 20-year penalty. The 16 counts of aggravated battery carries a penalty of between six and 30 years for each count. Under his sentence, Van Dyke could be released in fewer than four years with credit for good behavior.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.