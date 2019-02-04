State of the Union guests include a second grader from Illinois

WSIL -- The State of the Union address will take place on the House floor Tuesday, February 5, and there will be more than lawmakers in the audience. President Trump has released his list of guests, and a young girl from Illinois will also be in the audience.

A 7-year-old Naperville girl will be in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night to be a guest of honor for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Second-grader Allie Bland will be one of two congressional guests that will be helping raise awareness about the impact of the government shutdown.

