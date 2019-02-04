Scam victim speaks out to warns others

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Tanya Russell claimed she was fooled by someone she thought worked for her cellular carrier.

"We're calling in regards of the down towers we're fixing them and we're checking to see if you guys had any troubles yet and I said no," said Russell.

Russell said she was informed the callers were officials with AT&T. She said after the alleged representatives verified her account information, they claimed to give her a credit for the inconvenience.

"He said okay well I just need you to hold on the line for a few minutes and you'll have a $100.00 to your account and I was like that's awesome," said Russell.

Instead of the extra money, Russell got extra charges.

She explained, "It really upsets me to know they'll do it to anybody."

Russell said she cleared her account, got new sim cards, and hopes her story will show people not to get fooled by these scanners.