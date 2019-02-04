Charlotte Russe to close nearly 100 stores

NEW YORK -- Charlotte Russe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close 94 stores, the company announced Monday. The only location in our area, in Cape Girardeau, is not on the list of stores to close.

The young women's clothing chain becomes the latest mall-based retailer to file for bankruptcy protection, and joins a list that includes Gymboree, Claire's, and Mattress Firm.

In a court filing Monday, Charlotte Russe, which operates 500 stores in malls around the country, said it "suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic" and struggled with "the burden of maintaining a large brick-and-mortar presence."

The company hopes to emerge from bankruptcy with a new owner and a lighter balance sheet. It secured $50 million from lenders to continue running about 400 Charlotte Russe and Peek Children's stores, as well as its website, during the bankruptcy.

Poor sales and too much debt hurt the retailer.

In 2009, private equity firm Advent International bought Charlotte Russe in a $380 million cash-for-stock deal.

Last year, Charlotte Russe reached a deal to reduce its debt from $214 million to $90 million. Despite the deal, Charlotte Russe's sales plunged from $928 million in 2017 to $795 million last year.

Fast-fashion retailers must quickly respond to the latest styles, trends, and influencers to stay ahead. But Charlotte Russe admitted it missed the mark.

The company said its marketing strategies "failed to connect" with teens and young adults and "outpace the rapidly evolving fashion trends."

It also "shifted too far towards fashion basics" and away from trendy clothes, which the company said prevented it from growing its online business.

As part of its turnaround effort, the company, plans to save money by closing stores, go back to its "on-trend, fast-fashion model," and develop more content for online and social media to engage core shoppers.

There's no guarantee that Charlotte Russe will successfully emerge from bankruptcy.

Here is the list of stores scheduled to close according to USA Today.

Illinois

Algonquin: 1952 S. Randall Road

Joliet: 3340 Mall Loop Drive

Lincolnwood: 3333 West Touhy Avenue

Lombard: 203 Yorktown

Peoria: 220 W. War Memorial Drive

Skokie: 4999 Old Orchard Center

Kentucky

Ashland: 500 Winchester Ave.

Missouri

Kansas City: 7260 NW 86th Place

Lee's Summit: 880 NW Blue Parkway

St. Louis: 85 South County Centerway

Alabama

Florence: 301 Cox Creek Parkway

California

Arvin: 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway

Culver City: 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.

Daly City: 288 Serramonte Center

Fairfield: 1350 Travis Blvd.

Irvine: 71 Fortune Drive

La Mesa: 5500 Grossmont Center

San Bernardino: 500 Inland Center Drive

San Jose: 925 Blossom Hill Road

Santa Ana: 2800 North Main Place

Valencia: 24201 West Valencia Blvd.

Westminster: 2150 E Westminster Mall

Colorado

Grand Junction: 2424 US Highway 6

Pueblo: 3429 Dillon Drive

Connecticut

Meriden: 470 Lewis Avenue

Milford: 1201 Boston Post Road

Ledyard: 455 Trolley Line Boulevard

Florida

Jacksonville: 4870 Big Island Drive

Port Richey: 9409 US Highway 19

Sarasota: 140 University Town Center Drive

West Palm Beach: 1721 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard

Georgia

Commerce: 800 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.

Douglasville: 1440 Douglas Blvd.

Pooler: 200 Tanger Outlet Boulevard

Hawaii

Aiea: 98-1005 Moanalua Road

Kahlului: 275 W. Kaahumanu Ave.

Kaneohe: 46-056 Kamehameha Highway

Indiana

Hobart: 2063 Southlake Mall

West Des Moines: 1551 Valley West Drive

Louisiana

New Orleans: 500 Port of New Orleans Place

Slidell: 760 Town Center Parkway

Maryland

Annapolis: 2550 Annapolis Mall

Bel Air: 696 Bel Air Road

Frederick: 5500 Buckeystown Pike

Gaithersburg: 701 Russell Avenue

Hagerstown: 17301 Valley Mall Road

Ocean City: 12741 Ocean Gateway

Massachusetts

Cambridge: 100 Cambridgeside Pl.

Kingston: 101 Independence Mall Way

Michigan

Dearborn: 18900 Michigan Avenue

Howell: 1475 North Burkhart Road

Okemos: 1982 W. Grand Rive Avenue

Saginaw: 4667 Fashion Square Mall

Minnesota

Bloomington: 141 East Broadway

Burnsville: 1178 Burnsville Center

New Jersey

Atlantic City: 122 Christopher Columbus Blvd.

East Brunswick: 755 State Road 18

Moorestown: 400 Route 38

New York

Glendale: 8000 Copper Ave.

Massapequa: 2135 Sunrise Mall

Nanuet: 66 Rockland Plaza Route 59

New Hartford: Route 5 & 5A

New York: 130 W. 34th Street

Niagara Falls: 1982 Military Road

Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50

Victor: 672 EastView Mall

Yorktown Heights: 650 Lee Boulevard

North Carolina

Gastonia: 246 New Hope Road

Ohio

Cincinnati: 7100 Foundry Row

Mentor: 7850 Mentor Avenue

Toledo: 5001 Monroe Street

Oregon

Eugene: 293 Valley River Center

Pennsylvania

Altoona: Route 220 & Goods Lane

Pittsburgh: 100 Robinson Centre Drive

Willow Grove: 2500 Moreland Road

York: 2899 Whiteford Road

South Carolina

Florence: 2701 David McLeod Boulevard

Myrtle Beach: 2000 Coastal Grand Circle

North Charleston: 2150 Northwoods Blvd.

Tennessee

Chattanooga: 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

Johnson City: 2011 N. Roan Street

Texas

Cedar Hill: 305 West FM

Fort Worth: 15853 N. Freeway

New Braunfels: 257 Creekside Crossing

Victoria: 7800 N. Navarro St.

Waco: 6001 West Waco Drive

Virginia

Dulles: 21100 Dulles Town Circle

McLean: 7860 Tyson's Corner Center

Springfield: 6767 Springfield Mall

Washington

Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection Way

West Virginia

Morgantown: 9500 Mall Road

Wisconsin

Brookfield: 95 N. Moorland Road

Glendale: 5800 N. Bayshore Drive

Madison: 375 East Towne Mall

CNN contributed to this report.