Should firefighters and EMS carry concealed while on-duty?

WSIL -- The State of the Union address will take place on the House floor Tuesday, February 5, and there will be more than just lawmakers in the audience.
WSIL -- Lawmakers in Tennessee and Virginia could soon allow Firefighters and ambulance workers to carry concealed while on duty.
NEW YORK -- Charlotte Russe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close 94 stores, the company announced Monday.
MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County judge set a trial date for a man charged with killing his infant son.
MARION, Ill. -- A Marion man accused of threatening to commit a school shooting will have a judge decide his fate instead of a jury.
MARION, Ill. -- A Zeigler man who faces charges of sexually abusing a minor in Franklin County now faces similar charges in Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Corner has confirmed that law enforcement authorities are investigating a death that occurred early Sunday morning at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in the small community of Whiteash.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Illinois State Police is investigating a crash in Cairo involving a pedestrian. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- The government shutdown left an impact on the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
WSIL -- Sports fans around Southern Illinois came together to watch the Super Bowl.
