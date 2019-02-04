Trial date set for man charged with killing infant son

MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County judge set a trial date for a man charged with killing his infant son.

Devin O'Daniell is scheduled to stand trial March 12.

In court Monday, his attorney said she still needs to look at evidence coming from prosecutors, but also acknowledged O'Daniell's right to a speedy trial.

They accuse O'Daniell of beating his three-month-old son Claude to death in November during a dispute with the child's mother.