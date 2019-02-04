Man facing terrorism charges wants a bench trial

MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County judge set a trial date for a man charged with killing his infant son.
MARION, Ill. -- A Marion man accused of threatening to commit a school shooting will have a judge decide his fate instead of a jury.
MARION, Ill. -- A Zeigler man who faces charges of sexually abusing a minor in Franklin County now faces similar charges in Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Corner has confirmed that law enforcement authorities are investigating a death that occurred early Sunday morning at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in the small community of Whiteash.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Illinois State Police is investigating a crash in Cairo involving a pedestrian. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- The government shutdown left an impact on the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
WSIL -- Sports fans around Southern Illinois came together to watch the Super Bowl.
WSIL -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) has apprehended the escaped inmate.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- State Senator Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, answered questions from concerned citizens at a town hall in Carbondale.
BUCKNER, Ill. -- Family members confirm the body found Saturday morning in Buckner was 42-year-old Allen Woolard.
