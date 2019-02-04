Man facing terrorism charges wants a bench trial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man facing terrorism charges wants a bench trial

Posted:

MARION, Ill. -- A Marion man accused of threatening to commit a school shooting will have a judge decide his fate instead of a jury.

Treston Miller opted for a bench trial instead of a jury trial during a hearing Monday in Williamson County court.  

Prosecutors charged him with making terroristic threats after finding posts he made online against a school in Marion.

He's scheduled to go on trial February 19.

