Zeigler man faces new charges of sexually abusing a minor

MARION, Ill. -- A Zeigler man who faces charges of sexually abusing a minor in Franklin County now faces similar charges in Williamson County.

Matthew Bramlett worked with the Zeigler Fire Department and government other agencies before Franklin County prosecutors charged him in August with four counts of sexually abusing a teen.

Bramlett was in court for a preliminary hearing on a single charge of sexually abusing a teen between the ages of 13 and 17.

The indictment identifies the victim by a different set of initials than the victim in the Franklin County case, indicating it's not the same minor.

His next court appearance in Williamson County will be April 1. He's due in court for a pre-trial hearing in Franklin County on March 13.

