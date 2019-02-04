St. Louis man wins $1 million in scratchers game - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis man wins $1 million in scratchers game

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is the winner of a $1 million lottery prize, but he had to tease his wife first.

The Missouri Lottery says James Andrychuk bought a winning "$300 Million Cash Explosion" scratch-off ticket at a Schnuck's store on Jan. 26.

Andrychuk saw a dollar symbol and assumed that he won his money back. He looked closer and realized he had become one of the game's 12 million-dollar winners. Nine remain unclaimed, along with two top prizes of $10 million each.

Andrychuk says that after realizing his win, he showed his wife the ticket, saying, "I think this might be good." When he explained what the dollar symbol meant, she replied, "Did we just win a million dollars?"

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.