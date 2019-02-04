St. Louis man wins $1 million in scratchers game

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is the winner of a $1 million lottery prize, but he had to tease his wife first.

The Missouri Lottery says James Andrychuk bought a winning "$300 Million Cash Explosion" scratch-off ticket at a Schnuck's store on Jan. 26.

Andrychuk saw a dollar symbol and assumed that he won his money back. He looked closer and realized he had become one of the game's 12 million-dollar winners. Nine remain unclaimed, along with two top prizes of $10 million each.

Andrychuk says that after realizing his win, he showed his wife the ticket, saying, "I think this might be good." When he explained what the dollar symbol meant, she replied, "Did we just win a million dollars?"

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.