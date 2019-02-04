Branson police say woman dies after being hit by vehicle

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Branson police say a 49-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle in Branson. Two people with her were seriously hurt.

Laura Curnes, whose hometown was not available, died Saturday evening at a Springfield hospital.

Branson officials say Curnes, her husband Gregory Curnes, and Jani Moncrief were crossing Branson Landing Boulevard Saturday in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a truck.

KYTV reports Gregory Curnes, a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is in serious condition. Moncrief is listed in critical condition.

Sgt. Stanley Kauffman says investigators are trying to determine if the truck went through a red light or the pedestrians walked against the light.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

