'Find Your True North' is new Minnesota tourism campaign - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

'Find Your True North' is new Minnesota tourism campaign

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's state tourism agency has unveiled a new marketing campaign based on the slogan "Find Your True North."

The True North campaign was announced Monday at Explore Minnesota Tourism's annual conference. Officials say it leverages the "Bold North" tagline from last year's Super Bowl in Minneapolis, and efforts to use Minnesota's northern latitude to set it apart from other Midwestern states.

It also expands on the agency's "Only in Minnesota" campaign, which launched in 2014, updating the slogan to, "Find Your True North. #OnlyinMN."

The new campaign launches this spring with TV, print and digital ads across Minnesota, and in Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota. Other target markets include Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Omaha and Winnipeg.

Explore Minnesota says tourism is a $15.3 billion industry in the state.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.