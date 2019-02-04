Chicago architect charged with murder in girlfriend's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago architect charged with murder in girlfriend's death

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A Cook County judge has denied bail for an architect who is facing murder charges in his live-in girlfriend's strangling death.

Authorities say 26-year-old Devon Charlton of Chicago was arrested Thursday at O'Hare International Airport. He is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 31 death of 23-year-old Ninaa Edwards. Prosecutors say police found her body with red marks on her neck. She was on a bed in the couple's South Side apartment.

Charlton's attorney Joshua Kutnick argued in court Sunday that Charlton wasn't a flight risk and said Charlton went to the airport to pick up his mother, not flee the jurisdiction. Kutnick said Charlton worked for a South Loop studio and was a member of the American Institute of Architects Chicago's Young Architects Forum.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.