Chiefs fan banned over claims he pointed laser at Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have instituted a lifetime ban against a fan who is accused of flashing a laser at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last month's AFC championship game.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Chiefs spokesperson says the team also is working with authorities to charge the fan "as aggressively as possible," but ultimately that will be up to prosecutors in Jackson County to decide. Prosecutor's office spokesman Michael Mansur said charges hadn't been filed as of Sunday.

Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons. The light can damage the retina in the eye after even a short period of time.

The Patriots won the AFC championship game 37-31 in overtime, sending them to the Super Bowl.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

