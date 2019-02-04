Jackson County courthouse reopens after extensive flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jackson County courthouse reopens after extensive flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The county courthouse in downtown Kansas City is reopening after a water main break flooded its basement with about 10 feet (about 3 meters) of water.

The Jackson County Courthouse closed Thursday and Friday after the flooding knocked out power and filled the building with thousands of pounds of mud and debris. Jackson County spokeswoman Marshanna Hester says in a news release that crews worked around the clock to make repairs. The building will reopen Monday.

The work isn't done, though. Hester says it will continue for months.

