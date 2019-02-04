Lung Association study: Illinois lags in cutting tobacco use

CHICAGO (AP) - A new study by the American Lung Association says Illinois is not doing enough to reduce tobacco use.

The report titled "State of Tobacco Control" gives Illinois grades in funding for smoking cessation and prevention programs, tobacco taxation and access to existing quit-smoking services.

The Chicago Tribune reports the state got a failing grade for keeping the minimum age to buy all tobacco products including e-cigarettes at 18. The association points out the majority of states failed in that category.

The lung association advocates making 21 the minimum age to buy tobacco and supported a legislative effort last year to change the law in Illinois. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed that legislation .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the proportion of U.S. high school students using electronic cigarettes jumped between 2017 and 2018, from 11.7 percent to 20.8 percent.

