House Call: World Cancer Day

WSIL -- February 4 is World Cancer Day. Worldwide more than 9.6 million people died from the disease in 2018.



Lung, breast, colorectal, prostate and skin cancers are the most common forms of cancer. However, lung, colorectal, stomach, liver and breast are the five deadliest.

Learn more about cancer by watching the attached video with Dr. Hammad Shafqat from the SIH Cancer Center.