Police investigating car vs. pedestrian crash in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. -- Illinois State Police is investigating a crash in Cairo involving a pedestrian. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Sycamore Street at 28th Street.



Investigators say a Cairo man was crossing the street and was hit by a station wagon heading north on Sycamore. The man was taken to an out of state hospital. His condition is not known at this time.



The woman driving the car is from Franklin County and was not hurt. No other details are being released.