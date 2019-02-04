More than 700 soldiers returning to Fort Campbell this month

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Fort Campbell is expecting more than 700 soldiers to return this month to the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

The post says 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division soldiers are coming back from a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan. The "Task Force Destiny" soldiers have been there providing aviation support to U.S., coalition and Afghan forces.

The soldiers exceeded 50,000 flight hours, transporting more than 7 million pounds of cargo and 91,000 passengers, and conducting 1,700 security missions and 256 air assault operations. Five soldiers received the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and valor.

One of the groups will be met with a welcome home ceremony on Monday.

