Bevin announces plans for $20M in park improvements - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin announces plans for $20M in park improvements

Posted: Updated:

CARROLLTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has announced plans for an additional $20 million to fund state park improvements.

Bevin announced the kickoff of phase II of the "Refreshing the Finest" initiative on Friday alongside officials with the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and Kentucky State Parks.

The first phase launched in 2016 and invested $18 million in maintenance and operational improvements. Last year, lawmakers allocated an additional $20 million for projects inclduing replacing park lodge roofs, upgrading campgrounds and fixing swimming pools.

Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Don Parkinson says the funding is needed to keep aging park buildings operational.

Officials said 133 projects started during the initial phase are nearly complete and have helped boost business, with parks seeing a $7.6 million revenue increase in 2018 compared to 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.