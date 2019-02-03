Businesses see smaller crowds for Super Bowl

WSIL -- Sports fans around Southern Illinois came together to watch the Super Bowl.

Servers at Buffalo Wild Wings in Carbondale say this year was definitely busier than last year, but they say most people left by halftime to finish their night at home.

Managers say they scheduled 10 to 12 extra servers for the big game to make sure they kept up with customers.

"Usually it's pretty quiet here on Sunday nights, but when Super Bowl goes off it's usually jammed packed, people in the restaurant and take out for parties people have at home," said manager Ryan Loberg.

News Three stopped at several local bars and restaurants looking for football fans but many businesses say this year they saw smaller crowds.