Businesses see smaller crowds for Super Bowl

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- The government shutdown left an impact on the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
WSIL -- Sports fans around Southern Illinois came together to watch the Super Bowl.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Corner has confirmed that law enforcement authorities are investigating a death that occurred early Sunday morning at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in the small community of Whiteash.
WSIL -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) has apprehended the escaped inmate.
CARBONDALE, Ill -- State Senator Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, answered questions from concerned citizens at a town hall in Carbondale.
BUCKNER, Ill. -- Family members confirm the body found Saturday morning in Buckner was 42-year-old Allen Woolard.
CARBONDALE, ILL -- Charles Swedlund is a former professor at Southern Illinois University, who is bringing nearly 35 years of his cave photography to the SIU University Museum.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- An unsolved murder, gets another look by investigators. The sheriff's department says its cold case squad recently began looking over the case of Edson Patton, who was killed 13 years ago.
MARION, Ill. -- The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois received a big donation on Friday while announcing the date of their fifth flight to Washington D.C.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Carbondale police officer Trey Harris lost an eye after Alex Karcher shot him during a pursuit in July 2016.
