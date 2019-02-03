St. Louis advocates call for more homeless services

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis homeless advocates are criticizing the city's emergency shelter response to the dangerously cold weather that gripped Missouri last week, and are calling for a permanent 24-hour shelter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri attorney general candidate Elad Gross organized a protest Wednesday in St. Louis, pushing for long-term solutions for those in need of shelter. Advocates argued that the city's warming centers and buses wouldn't be enough during the subzero temperatures.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says St. Louis opened 11 emergency shelters on Tuesday, while police and emergency responders searched city streets for anyone in need of help.

A coalition of church groups, nonprofits and volunteers also shuttled homeless to the shelters.

Gross says the city relies too heavily on churches and volunteers that can't afford to take as many people in when temperatures drop.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

