Chesterfield looks into secession if merger moves forward

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The proposed merger of St. Louis city and county has one municipality considering a drastic measure - merging into an adjacent county.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that Chesterfield City Council members this week voted to direct staff to look into the steps necessary to merge into neighboring St. Charles County. Staff members also were directed to look into steps necessary to form a new, independent county for Chesterfield, a well-to-do suburb in far western St. Louis County.

A nonprofit group called Better Together on Monday revealed its plan, which it hopes to put to a statewide vote in November 2020.

St. Louis city and county were separated by a vote in August 1876. Several previous reunification efforts have failed.

