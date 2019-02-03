Williamson Co. Death Investigation At Red Zone Bar & Grill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Williamson Co. Death Investigation At Red Zone Bar & Grill

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 12:55 p.m. 

A 31-year old Marion man died from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke.

The shooting was reported to police shortly after 2:00 a.m.  Witnesses told police the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Red Zone Bar.  A suspect was taken into custody for aggravated battery with a firearm.  Additional charges are pending. 

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Corner has confirmed that law enforcement authorities are investigating a death that occurred early Sunday morning at the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in the small community of Whiteash. 

One source familiar with the investigation told News 3 that a male victim was shot and killed at bar located off Highway 37 between Marion and Johnston City.  The source said a suspect was taken into custody. 

 The Williamson County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed that information and said an official news release would come from the county coroner's office.

News 3 spoke with the bar owner who said he has no comment on the incident.  The Red Zone Facebook page indicted that the establishment is closed until Tuesday.        

     

