Shooting kills one, wounds another in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investing a shooting in Kansas City's historic Jazz District that left one man dead and another man seriously injured.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, sat the shootings happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the city's historic 18th and Vine district.

The Kansas City Star reports that when officers arrived several witnesses pointed them toward a dead man in a vehicle. A short time later, the second victim arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police believe both men were shot in the Jazz District. The victims' names were not immediately released.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

