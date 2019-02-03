Inmate captured hours after escaping from Kentucky prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

PRINCETON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say an inmate has been captured hours after he escaped from a prison.

Kentucky State Police say in a news release 25-year-old Aaron A. Davis was located in a field in Caldwell County on Sunday and charged with escape.

Davis was reported missing several hours earlier from the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in neighboring Lyon County.

