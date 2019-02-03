Inmate captured hours after escaping from Kentucky prison

PRINCETON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say an inmate has been captured hours after he escaped from a prison.

Kentucky State Police say in a news release 25-year-old Aaron A. Davis was located in a field in Caldwell County on Sunday and charged with escape.

Davis was reported missing several hours earlier from the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in neighboring Lyon County.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.