Illinois medical equipment maker expanding in Mississippi

CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) - Medical equipment maker Baxter International is expanding a Mississippi Delta plant with plans to add 50 to 100 new employees in about two years.

Baxter spokeswoman Lauren Russ says the company is doubling capacity at its Cleveland plant to fill bottles of irrigation solution used to clean tissue and wounds.

The company is also adding equipment to begin making a product used to stop bleeding during surgeries.

The company is building an addition to the plant. Russ says Baxter is investing about $100 million in the two projects, but some is being spent at other Baxter facilities supplying Cleveland.

Baxter, based in Deerfield, Illinois, has operated the Cleveland plant for 69 years and currently has about 600 employees.

Russ says Baxter plans to apply later for state and local incentives.

