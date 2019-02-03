2 killed, 5 wounded in drive-by shooting outside Chicago bar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 killed, 5 wounded in drive-by shooting outside Chicago bar

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and five others were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a bar on Chicago's far South Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police say the attack happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday after a crowd of people poured out of Reynold's Lounge following a fight inside.

Police say at least one attacker opened fire on the crowd from a silver Ford and that it's unknown if any of the victims had been involved in the fight or were the intended targets. The vehicle got away and there are no suspects.

They say four men and three women were shot. Two of the men, ages 36 and 39, died after being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another man is in critical condition.

Police say three of the other four wounded victims are hospitalized in good condition. One woman was only grazed and declined treatment.

