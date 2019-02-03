Inmate escapes Kentucky facility

FREDONIA, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police have started the search for an inmate who escaped from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County.

State police received a call from facility staff at around 6:10 a. m. Sunday morning informing authorities that Aaron A. Davis, of Paris, Ky., had escaped from the complex.

Staff members told police that Davis, 25, escaped after jumping off of a food cart and taking off.

Davis is a white male, standing six feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing white long johns and a khaki toboggan.

Davis was serving time on burglary and weapons charges according to Kentucky state corrections records and was eligible for parole in 2020.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts should call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721, or you can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-555. Citizens can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.