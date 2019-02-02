Search team finds second missing man

BUCKNER, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a Buckner man missing since last month.

Family members confirm the body found Saturday morning was 42-year-old Allen Woolard.

The Southern Illinois Search Team says they found Woolard less than 250 yards from where he was last seen on January 23.

The team and Woolard's family walked the area of Mine Road during the search on Saturday.

"We searched around the area that he walked away from, but our main priority was getting to the area where he walked off and didn't have communication with somebody," Southern Illinois Search Team founder, David Jennings said. "Like our grid here, there are plenty of woods he could have gotten stuck in."

Less than an hour after the teams set out to search, they found Woolard's body.

"It was a volunteer that found him and there was an operator not too far behind him," Jennings said. "He radioed in and said, 'end search.'"

This isn't the first time this search team has found a missing person. Last month the crew found Shawn Murphy at Arrowhead Lake Campground in Johnston City.

Jennings said he started the group because he once had a missing family member.

"I personally know how it feels to be missing a loved one," Jennings said. "I had a brother who was missing and turned out he was kidnapped and was held hostage for awhile."

The group came together through ham radios.

"We started putting it over the air and for our first search we had 12 ham operators and three volunteers that showed up," Jennings said.

He said the goal for this group of volunteers is to give families peace of mind.

"Our main priority is helping the family out," Jennings said.

Franklin County Coroner Marty Lefler said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Click here to visit the Facebook page for the Southern Illinois Search Team.