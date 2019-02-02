Missouri license offices risk closing without more funding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri license offices risk closing without more funding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Missouri license agents and several lawmakers want more funding to help rural license offices at risk of closing because of financial losses and limited state support.

Republican Rep. Rick Francis tells the Southeast Missourian that the state needs to change its rules, or more communities could lose their license bureau.

The Missouri Association of License Offices says there are almost 175 license offices across the state. They're operated by private entities that won bids from the state, and the majority of the revenue they make comes from transaction fees. Missouri sets the transaction fee rates.

Francis has proposed legislation to allow the operators of small license offices keep more of the revenue they collect.

Republican Sen. Sandy Crawford introduced a bill to increase the maximum fee for various license transactions.

