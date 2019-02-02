Fighter jet trucked to Lena to be centerpiece of memorial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fighter jet trucked to Lena to be centerpiece of memorial

LENA, Ill. (AP) - It seems it's never too cold to deliver a fighter jet.

The Journal-Standard in Freeport reports crews from Worldwide Aircraft Recovery delivered an F-4E Phantom II jet to Lena in northwestern Illinois, where it will become the centerpiece of the Northwest Illinois Aerial Combat Memorial.

The 63-foot-long jet was taken apart and transported to Illinois from New Mexico's Holloman Air Force Base. It arrived Wednesday as temperatures were plunging to minus 32 degrees - or minus 52 with the wind chill.

The F-4 Memorial committee in Lena hopes to raise about $100,000 to have the jet painted, moved and placed on a pedestal the committee still has to buy.

The memorial will honor current and former military members, with special focus on those who fought in aerial combat.

Information from: The Journal-Standard, http://www.journalstandard.com/jshome.taf

