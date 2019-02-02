Kentucky troopers arrest city clerk - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky troopers arrest city clerk

RACELAND, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a former city clerk after investigating a suspected embezzlement case.

According to a news release on Saturday, troopers were first contacted about the possible $16,000 embezzlement of Raceland city funds in January.

Newly elected Mayor Talmadge McPeek had ordered an audit and discovered a city credit card had been used to purchase tickets to a Jeff Dunham show and other personal items not related to city expenses.

Troopers say they connected the purchases to former Raceland City Clerk Rebecca Miller.

Miller was arrested Friday and she's being held at Greenup County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating.

