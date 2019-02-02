St. Joseph man acquitted of murder in 2017 shooting death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Joseph man acquitted of murder in 2017 shooting death

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A jury has acquitted a northwest Missouri man of second-degree murder in a 2017 shooting death.

The News-Press reports that Raydel Cespedes was found not guilty Friday after only a few hours of deliberation following a three-day trial.

Cespedes had been charged with murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 10, 2017, shooting death of 27-year-old Anthony Miner Jr.

Authorities had argued that Cespedes shot Miner during an argument at Cespedes' home. But Cespedes maintained he was protecting his family from Miner when he fired the gun.

Cespedes was released later Friday after spending about 17 months in jail awaiting trial.

