Next stop on Buchli's space odyssey: Astronaut Hall of Fame - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Next stop on Buchli's space odyssey: Astronaut Hall of Fame

Posted: Updated:

By DAVE KOLPACK
Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Two veteran astronauts headed for the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame are high fliers who came a long way from their small-town roots.

James Buchli was born in New Rockford, North Dakota and raised in Fargo. He was a member of four space flights and has orbited Earth 319 times. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and the NASA Astronaut Office in 1992.

Janet Kavandi is a native of Carthage, Missouri, and a veteran of three space flights. She logged more than 33 days in space and orbited the earth 535 times. She served in various leadership capacities with NASA and is currently director of NASA's John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

The induction ceremony is April 6 at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.