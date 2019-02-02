Driver who crashed into Zion store was due in jail for DUI - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver who crashed into Zion store was due in jail for DUI

ZION, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 57-year-old driver who hit a police car and then crashed her SUV into a northern Illinois drug store was supposed to begin serving a jail sentence for DUI the next day.

WLS-TV Chicago reports the woman may face felony charges for the Friday night crash.

They say she hit a police car near a CVS store in Zion before driving into the store. Tow truck driver Roger Whitmoore says the SUV stopped about 35 feet inside the store.

Officials say no one in the store or the squad car was injured.

The woman, who police have not identified, was set to begin an 80-day jail sentence on Saturday for driving under the influence. Authorities say drug and alcohol tests taken Friday are pending.

