Missouri couple takes deal, prison in baby's 2014 death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has agreed to prison time after pleading to reduced charges in the 2014 death of their 1-year-old son.

The News-Leader reports that 35-year-old Jeffery Nelsen and 42-year-old Roseanna Danley were in the middle of a felony child abuse case in which they faced up to life in prison when they agreed to the deal Thursday.

The couple pleaded to reduced child abuse counts and agreed to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say Nelsen and Danley failed to get medical care for their child, who died from a burst appendix. Court documents say the couple took the baby to a hospital with vomiting and a high fever, but refused doctors' recommendations to admit him. They instead took him back to their apartment, where he died three days later.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

