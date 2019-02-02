Central Illinois manufacturer to close this spring - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Central Illinois manufacturer to close this spring

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois glass and metal manufacturer has announced it will close this spring.

The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports 150 people will lose their jobs when Ardagh Group closes its Lincoln plant April 30.

The manufacturer of beverage and aerosol cans and packaging for food products, beer and liquor has 100 facilities in 22 countries.

The newspaper cited a letter to employees from plant manager Bob Burke. It says the past year has seen lower demand and "inflationary pressures."

The company is based in Dublin but has offices in Chicago, St. Louis and Fishers, Indiana.

It's the second Lincoln business to announce a spring closing. Alexander Lumber Co. announced its closure this month.

