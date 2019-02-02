A new year in legislatures brings same story on harassment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A new year in legislatures brings same story on harassment

By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Complaints of sexual misconduct are continuing to mount in state legislatures as the 2019 sessions begin and lawmakers consider whether to add safeguards against harassment.

Claims in a handful of states make it clear that the #MeToo movement was not a one-year phenomenon in many state capitols.

Some states are taking their first steps since the October 2017 reports alleging sexual misconduct against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sparked a national movement.

The Associated Press has tallied at least 90 state lawmakers who have resigned or been expelled, faced other repercussions or been publicly accused of sexual misconduct since the beginning of 2017.

