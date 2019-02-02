Recount begins in Kentucky House seat Democrat won by 1 vote

By ADAM BEAM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Election officials in Kentucky are reviewing ballots cast in a state House race where a Democrat was elected by just one vote.

Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson by one vote in November. But the Republican-controlled state legislature ordered a recount in the race after Johnson asked for it. The Daviess County Board of Elections will oversee the recount, scheduled to begin Saturday at 7 a.m. CST.

An Election Contest Board made up of six Republicans and three Democrats ordered the recount. Once it is complete, the board will write a report for the full House of Representatives. The House has the final say on who wins the seat.

A lawyer for Glenn says they plan to sue if the House votes to remove him from office.

