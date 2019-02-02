Recount begins in Kentucky House seat Democrat won by 1 vote - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Recount begins in Kentucky House seat Democrat won by 1 vote

Posted: Updated:

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Election officials in Kentucky are reviewing ballots cast in a state House race where a Democrat was elected by just one vote.

Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson by one vote in November. But the Republican-controlled state legislature ordered a recount in the race after Johnson asked for it. The Daviess County Board of Elections will oversee the recount, scheduled to begin Saturday at 7 a.m. CST.

An Election Contest Board made up of six Republicans and three Democrats ordered the recount. Once it is complete, the board will write a report for the full House of Representatives. The House has the final say on who wins the seat.

A lawyer for Glenn says they plan to sue if the House votes to remove him from office.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.