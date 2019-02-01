YouTube star charged with child porn pleads guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

YouTube star charged with child porn pleads guilty

CHICAGO (AP) - A YouTube singer with a huge teenage following has pleaded guilty to charges he coerced six underage female fans to send him sexually explicit videos.

Austin Jones of Bloomingdale, Illinois pleaded guilty Friday to one count of child pornography during a hearing before U.S. District Judge John Lee.

Although prosecutors asked that the 26-year-old Jones be taken immediately into custody, the judge allowed Jones to remain free on bail as he seeks psychiatric counseling.

Jones' lawyer said his client has only recently began dealing with traumatic events in his life. His original songs and covers of popular teen artists have earned him an online following.

Jones admitted in a 27-page plea agreement that he had online conversations with six 14- and 15-year-old girls from 2010 to 2017. In the conversations Jones encouraged the girls to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves.

