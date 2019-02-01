Man sentenced to more than 27 years for shooting Carbondale cop

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Carbondale police officer Trey Harris lost an eye after Alex Karcher shot him during a pursuit in July 2016.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Life-sized versions of your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to perform at the Show Me Center.
WSIL -- There are a few schools in the viewing area closing their doors on Friday, February 1st.
WSIL -- A Mulkeytown man accused of having child porn was back in court today.
BUCKNER, Ill. -- A Franklin County family is hoping the community will help them search for a missing loved one this weekend.
HERRIN, Ill. -- The Herrin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in the death investigation of 50 year-old Jeffery Ennis.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Public Library is hosting a reading challenge for Black History Month.
ENERGY, Ill. -- Many Williamson County residents have been braving the bitterly cold temperatures without heat.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Every weekday morning, five volunteers are at Williamson County Programs on Aging packing up hundreds of meals to deliver to seniors at their homes.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A woman takes a plea deal on charges of sexually abusing a minor.
