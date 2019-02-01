Local artist and SIU professor emeritus shares 35 years of cave photography

CARBONDALE, ILL -- Charles Swedlund is a former professor at Southern Illinois University, who is bringing nearly 35 years of his cave photography to the SIU University Museum.

The exhibit displays pictures of cave formations and historical artifacts.

Swedlund hopes he can share the hidden beauty found in caves, while also being informative.

Swedlund says this is just a fraction of his life's work, saying he has been testing and experimenting with photography, since well before he ventured into cave photography.

You can visit the exhibit at the University Museum free of charge until June 20.