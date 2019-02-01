Missouri Sen. Hawley forms leadership PAC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has formed a political action committee to help other candidates get elected.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday reported that the Republican created a leadership PAC called Fighting for Missouri.

Leadership PACs are common. Both Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Missouri's former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill formed leadership PACs.

Hawley unseated McCaskill in November.

