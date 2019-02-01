Judge: Missouri must release lab reports related to protests - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge: Missouri must release lab reports related to protests

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a Missouri agency violated open records laws when it refused to release the results of lab tests related to the 2017 protests in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce found on Friday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services must release lab tests of a liquid police say was thrown at them. The protests were sparked by the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith .

The judge ordered the state to pay the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri $10,754 in fines and legal fees.

The ACLU sued after the state claimed the reports were sealed because of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.